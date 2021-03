Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire at Myrtle Point Park in St. Mary’s County Wednesday evening.

(Photo by Denise Duble & Tammy Miller)

The Solomons Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad tell FOX 5 no injuries have been reported at this time.

