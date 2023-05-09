Bowser to host crime summit addressing public safety Wednesday

The D.C. community agrees more has to be done to get a grip on the out-of-control violence.

On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser is hosting a crime summit to address public safety.

Crime is at the top of most residents' minds.

Some in Southeast even say it’s turning into a crisis here in our nation’s capital, and people are determined to fight it before it gets even worse.

"It’s a tough situation," Derick Rapista said.

According to D.C. police data, crime in Washington, D.C. is up 27% this year compared to last year. Violent crime, specifically, has risen by 10%.

"It makes me feel unsafe in certain areas," Rapista said. "It makes me almost like exhausted to be conscious all the time."

That’s why Mayor Muriel Bowser is hosting a crime summit on Wednesday, May 10 from 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.

The goal is to discuss ways to combat the growing problem.

D.C. government agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department, will be there, in addition to other public safety stakeholders.

After seeing a list showing who is set to attend, some residents feel there are important voices that are missing.

"Oh, that’s messed up," Cheryl Brown said. "It’s not gonna work unless you have impacted people speaking for themselves."

The full agenda hasn’t been released yet, but one of the topics that will be discussed is juvenile crime.

"I think that kids are kids and need mentors and need strong people around them," Brown said.

When FOX 5 asked people what they think the solution to solving crime is many shared this similar sentiment.

"We really need to be investing in both the healing work to make sure people impacted by violence and crime are getting the healing and restorative work that they need, but then also investing in prevention and intervention work to make sure people who are at risk of causing that are really supported," said Pranav Nanda.

Mayor Bowser’s crime summit is not a community meeting, but people are invited to watch from home.

The D.C. Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event.

To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch via Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.