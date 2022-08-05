Body recovered from Potomac River near Kennedy Center

DC Police confirms a body of a man was recovered from the water in Northwest DC after officials received a report of a person possibly missing from a boat on the Potomac River.

DC Police have not confirmed if the person is dead.

The recovery operation was taking place in the 2900 block of Virginia Ave NW in the area of Thompson's Boathouse. DC Fire and EMS say witnesses reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff and then not seeing them again.

