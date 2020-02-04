Body recovered after vehicle found submerged in Potomac River in Georgetown area
WASHINGTON - Authorities have recovered a body after a vehicle was found submerged in the Potomac River early Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported just after midnight in the Georgetown area near the Kennedy Center and Thompson's Boathouse at the foot of Virginia Avenue in the northwest.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
It is unclear what caused the vehicle's operator to drive into the river. The incident is still under investigation.