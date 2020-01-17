Bitter cold temps Friday; Saturday snow, rain mix expected

The 'real feel' of January kicks in Friday with very cold air settling in. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says expect plenty of sunshine but bundle up! Don't be fooled as cold gusty Northwest winds of 10 to 15mph (gusts up to 25mph) will provide morning wind chills in the teens.

Winds will improve through the day and it stays dry until winter weather moves in early Saturday morning. Northern Virginia, eastern West Virginia, central and northern Maryland may possibly start to see some precipitation overnight tonight.

Snow, sleet then a chance of freezing rain -- eventually becoming all rain -- on Saturday will make for messy conditions in some areas. Slick spots and ice, especially on untreated surfaces, bridges and overpasses, are possible.

