2 officers shot at Bidgewater College, shooter in custody

Students and staff at Bridgewater College were forced to shelter in place Tuesday due to an active shooter on the campus.

At 1:24 p.m., the private liberal arts college tweeted that there were reports of an active shooter.

"This is not a test. More info to come," Bridgewater News wrote.

The account tweeted that state police arrived on the scene and the situation was ongoing.

The incident escalated to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who took to Twitter to say that he had been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College.

"The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene," Youngkin tweeted. "I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement."

The school community is being asked to stay under lockdown and remain patient while police continue to investigate the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.