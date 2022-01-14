Biden to speak on launch of program to fix 15,000 bridges

Roughly 15,000 bridges are set to receive repairs and upgrades once the Department of Transportation launches its $27 billion program that’s part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Biden, who signed the bipartisan bill into law two months ago, is set to deliver remarks about the program on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET. His speech will be streamed on LiveNOW from FOX.

The program will replace, repair and rehabilitate bridges across the U.S., Puerto Rico and tribal areas over the next five years, the White House said in a fact sheet.

Additionally, the infrastructure plan includes replacing lead pipes, assistance with providing high-speed internet to American families and aims to produce concrete results that change people’s lives for the better.

"These results will create good-paying, union jobs, support domestic manufacturing and supply chains, and position the United States to win the 21st century," the White House said.

The Biden administration has been canvassing the country highlighting the benefits of the infrastructure plan. Biden surveyed a bridge in need of repairs in New Hampshire, toured an electric vehicle plant in Michigan and paid a visit to a public transit authority in Missouri.

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure while visiting the NH 175 bridge spanning the Pemigewasset River on Nov. 16, 2021, in Woodstock, New Hampshire. (Photo by John Tully/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured an electric bus facility in North Carolina. An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator traveled across the South for an environmental justice tour.

"Throughout the tour, the Administration demonstrated how we will work as one team with one mission: to deliver results to the American people while advancing racial equity, combatting climate change, and creating job opportunities for American workers."

This story was reported from Atlanta.