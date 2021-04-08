Biden to announce executive orders Thursday on America’s 'gun violence public health epidemic'

The White House believes the United States is enduring a "gun violence public health epidemic," so President Joe Biden is taking executive action to address it.

Biden will speak from the Rose Garden Thursday morning to announce new gun control measures. According to a White House-issued fact sheet, the president will target ghost guns, red flag laws, pistol-stabilizing braces and other concerns.

Ghost guns are homemade firearms — which are perfectly legal — that often lack serial numbers that would be used to trace them. There’s no federal requirement for a background check, though Biden’s actions would change that.

Ghost guns have increasingly turned up at crime scenes and federal agents have found them in undercover purchases from gang members and other criminals.

Pistol-stabilizing braces will likely face tightened regulation that would designate pistols with the brace as short-barreled rifles. That would require owners to have a federal license and impose a $200 tax, the Associated Press reported.

The braces came under scrutiny last month after a gunman allegedly used a braced pistol to kill 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

That shooting, along with shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left 8 dead, plunged the U.S. back into a gun debate that has dominated American politics for years.

The White House has hopes for legislative action. Part of Biden’s measures asks Congress to pass an appropriate national red flag law that would allow family members or law enforcement to petition for a court order temporarily barring people in crisis from accessing firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others.

And Biden wants Congress to incentivize states to pass similar laws.

Democrats control the executive branch and both chambers of Congress. Even so, the slim Senate advantage likely wouldn’t be enough to pass the bill.

Republicans are expected to oppose many, if not all, of Biden’s measures. The party has positioned itself as defenders of the Second Amendment and tried to paint the opposition as gun confiscators.

The odds that the background check bills passed in the House last month will make it through the Senate aren’t so favorable — thus the president’s reliance on executive action.

While enhanced background checks are generally popular with the American public, even with some conservatives, Congress has so far not been able to find compromise on gun control as a whole.

Thursday’s news conference will also be used to introduce David Chipman as Biden’s nominee to direct the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Chipman is a former federal agent and adviser to the gun-control group Giffords. He spent 25 years with ATF where he worked to stop a trafficking ring that sent illegal guns from Virginia to New York.

Gun-control advocates have long stressed how crucial the director of the ATF is in enforcing gun laws. John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, lauded Chipman as an "invaluable point person" in the fight against illegal gun trafficking.

Feinblatt also applauded Biden for his upcoming gun control measures.

"Each of these executive actions will start to address the epidemic of gun violence that has raged throughout the pandemic, and begin to make good on President Biden’s promise to be the strongest gun safety president in history," Feinblatt said.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.