Biden holding naturalization ceremony at White House ahead of July 4

The White House will be the stage for a naturalization ceremony Friday afternoon.

President Joe Biden will welcome 21 immigrants as the newest United States citizens in a ceremony in the East Room beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony, which can be watched live on NewsNOW from FOX, is just one of the 170 ceremonies being held in honor of Independence Day.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will naturalize more than 9,400 new citizens between June 30 and July 7.

"This year marks the 245th birthday of our Nation," Acting USCIS Director Tracy Renaud said in a news release. "We are committed to promoting policies and procedures that ensure we operate fairly and efficiently, and continue to encourage and embrace the full participation of the newest Americans in our democracy."

Renaud will appear with Biden in Friday’s ceremony.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the East Room of the White House on June 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Other ceremonies will take place across the country. One of them even took place Wednesday in Okinawa, Japan. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas virtually administered the Oath of Allegiance to 22 military service members serving overseas.

USCIS plans to honor the commitment and contributions immigrants make to the United States, including military members, front-line workers and COVID-19 heroes who have played a critical role in helping America respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Biden signed an executive order that, in part, made the naturalization process accessible to all who are eligible. The order reinstated the use of a 2008 civics test as part of the naturalization process.

This story was reported from Atlanta.