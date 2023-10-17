Battle over tipped wages continues in Montgomery County; tipped workers who oppose bill rally

The battle over tipped wages continues in Montgomery County as leaders prepare to hear testimony on a bill to significantly boost wages for restaurant workers.

The Montgomery County Council will hear testimony Tuesday on the bill that would raise the minimum base wage for tipped restaurant workers by over 300 percent.

This would mark the end to the current tipping system. However, not everyone is on board.

A rally for tipped workers who oppose the bill and don't want the tip credit system to change will be held before the hearing, outside the Council building in Rockville.

The hearing is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

A similar measure was tabled by the Prince George's County Council last week.