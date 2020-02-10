Barricade situation in Northwest prompts 2 DC schools to go on lockdown

A barricade situation in Northwest, D.C. has prompted two schools in the area to go on lockdown Monday.

Authorities say the incident was reported around 7:44 a.m. in the 4400 block of Iowa Avenue.

Officials say officers were serving a search warrant when the person in the house barricaded themselves inside the residence.

MacFarland Middle School and Theodore Roosevelt High School are both on lockdown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.