Barricade situation forces some Loudoun Country residents to evacuate homes on Thanksgiving, authorities say

Some residents of a Virginia neighborhood were evacuated from their homes on Thanksgiving during a barricade situation, authorities say.

Members of the Loudoun Country Sheriff's Office responded to a call for gunfire Thursday morning on Macglashan Terrace in the Ashburn area. FOX 5 was told a neighbor called police after finding what appeared to be a bullet hole in her home. A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the suspect will not come out of his home.

Authorities advised some neighbors to evacuate the area. Others are being told to stay inside or avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.