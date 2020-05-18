Barricade situation following crash in southeast DC

Authorities are on the scene in Southeast D.C. after an overnight crash ended in a barricade situation.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the incident was reported near Pennsylvania Avenue and Fort Davis Street around 3:30 a.m. Officers believe the incident began following a crash involving two vehicles along that intersection near a gas station.

Umeh says one person in the vehicle that was struck suffered injuries and was hospitalized. She says two men in the striking vehicle fled and barricaded themselves in a home nearby.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.