Baby shot in Prince George's County: police

A baby was shot in Langley Park Thursday, and police are now investigating the crime.

Brian Fisher with the Prince George's County Police Department told FOX 5 the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. near the Bedford Station Apartments in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

So far, officials have not disclosed the age of the victim or whether anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.