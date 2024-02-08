Baby shot in Prince George's County: police
LANGLEY PARK, Md. - A baby was shot in Langley Park Thursday, and police are now investigating the crime.
Brian Fisher with the Prince George's County Police Department told FOX 5 the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. near the Bedford Station Apartments in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street.
So far, officials have not disclosed the age of the victim or whether anyone has been arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.