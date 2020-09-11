Baby girl, man shot near Glenarden Community Center in Prince George's County, police say

An infant girl and a man were shot near the Glenarden Community Center in Prince George's County Friday evening.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 7:58 p.m.

Police say both victims, who are known to each other, were transported to a local hospital with upper body trauma. The baby girl is in stable condition and the man has superficial wounds.

Now, police say they are working on developing suspects and a motive. No arrests have been made.