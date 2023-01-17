Caught on camera: Auburn police seek man suspected of trying to abduct barista

Auburn Police need help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista early Monday morning.

Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.

The barista pulled her arm free and slammed the window shut, and the suspect sped off.

According to Auburn police, the suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet."

(Auburn Police Department)

"By the video you can tell he put some thought into this plan that he was conducting, y'know, obviously he had the zip tie, he grabbed the arm. So it's very concerning, it's very alarming, and it's something that we're trying to figure out quick so we can get this guy into custody so he's not a threat to the community," said Kolby Crossley with the Auburn Police Department.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to call the Auburn Police tip line at (253) 288-7403.