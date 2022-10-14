Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police

An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home.

Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.

Steven F. Dennen (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies located the man they identified as 51-year-old Steven F. Dennen on foot a few blocks away and arrested him without incident.

Dennen faces attempted second degree murder and assault charges. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.