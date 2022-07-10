Arson investigations underway after fires break out at 2 Montgomery County churches

article

An early Sunday morning fire at a Montgomery County church is being investigated as act of arson, according to fire officials.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials say the fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, located at 9601 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda.

Fire officials were alerted to the fire by an automatic alarm. After arriving at the scene, crews noticed the flames coming from several pews in the church's main area.

Official say the fire was quickly extinguished thanks to the 66 responding firefighters at the scene.

The fire caused damage mostly to the church's pews and was contained to the main area of the building. Officials estimate the damages to be worth $50,000.

MCFRS officials believe the fire was intentionally set, and it is not being investigated as an arson.

According to Montgomery County fire officials, this is the second fire at a church in the last two days.

Montgomery County Police confirmed to FOX 5 that a fire broke out on Saturday around 1:55 a.m. at the United Methodist Church located in the 10100 block of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda.

Police believe that in both incidents a suspect or suspects broke out into the churches and vandalized various areas, before setting the fires.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to call the MCFRS arson tipline at 240-777-2263.