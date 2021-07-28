Arrest made in murder of DC 6-year-old: sources

FOX 5 has learned that an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 6-year-old girl in Southeast D.C.

FOX 5’s Evan Lambert reports that he confirmed the arrest with law enforcement sources.

During a public safety update Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III identified the suspect as 22-year-old Marktwan Hargraves.

Hargraves has been charged with first-degree murder.

U.S. Marshals were reportedly involved in the capture of the suspect behind the shooting death of Nyiah Courtney.

In addition, Contee said that Courtney's father was charged in connection with a prolonged, multi-agency investigation into drugs in Southeast D.C. and Congress Heights.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Malcom X Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast earlier this month.

Along with Courtney, five adults were shot and injured during the incident.

