Armed man shot by police in Northeast DC, officials say

By and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
WASHINGTON - Authorities say police in D.C. have shot an armed man during an incident in the Northeast.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. when officers responded to New York Avenue and Florida Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

Officials say the person was shot by police and was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Investigators say traffic will be closed along both eastbound and westbound New York Avenue -- between 4th Street NE and North Capitol Street NE – due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.