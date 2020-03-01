Armed man in UPS uniform attacks woman in Montgomery County home

article

Police in Montgomery County seek the public's help in finding a man who drew a gun on a homeowner after potentially pretending to be a delivery driver.

The attack happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in Derwood.

That's when the man, dressed in a brown UPS uniform, went to the victim's home carrying a package.

Police say the suspect may have forced his way in after the homeowner opened her door.

The victim's daughter told police the suspect then hit the victim, and was armed with a handgun.

A neighbor's doorbell surveillance video shows the suspect run from the victim's home into a white van waiting next door:

Advertisement

It's not clear if the suspect was actually a delivery driver, or pretending to be one.

Emergency dispatchers on Friday described the suspect as a man of mixed race with a long, black beard.