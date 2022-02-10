Arlington high school being evacuated as police investigate anonymous threat

Arlington County Police are investigating a phone threat received at Yorktown High School on Thursday and students are being evacuated.

The threat was made anonymously and police are investigating its credibility.

Police are beginning to evacuate students. They will be bused to the Knights of Columbus for reunification with parents.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.