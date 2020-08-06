Arlington County GOP committee chair in hot water for doxing COVID-19 violations tipsters

The Arlington County Republican Committee chairman was booted from a neighbors Facebook group over the weekend after he reportedly published the personal information about people who lodged complaints about COVID-19 violations.

According to The Washington Post, Andrew Loposser obtained the tipsters information – including their names and contact information – through the Virginia Department of Health and posted it on a page dedicated to Arlington neighbors dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loposser was banned from the “Arlington Neighbors Helping Each Other Through Covid-19” page after an outcry.

The group’s founder told The Washington Post that Loposser was removed and his posts deleted.

