Arizona man accused of stealing ambulance with patient inside, court documents state

Court documents are revealing new details surrounding an incident over the weekend involving a stolen ambulance in Phoenix.

According to the documents, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, when the suspect, identified as Jaysun Tyler Smith, "[seized] control of Phoenix Fire Rescue 903 with one patient and four Phoenix Fire [personnel] inside the interior of the ambulance."

At the time of the incident, court documents state the ambulance was parked outside in the area of Jackson Street and 3rd Avenue in Downtown Phoenix.

"The defendant drove approximately 377 feet east of 209 West Jackson with all listed [personnel] and patient before he was pushed out of the driver seat by Phoenix firefighters onboard," read a portion of the court documents.

Smith, according to court documents, ran from the area, and was later taken into custody by police in the area of Jefferson Street and 1st Avenue.

Investigators state that Smith has a criminal history that involves a five-year stint in Arizona prison for armed robbery. Smith was also sentenced to 30 days in jail following an arrest in May 2023 for shoplifting in Scottsdale. Court documents also state that Smith was on probation at the time of the incident.

A judged has set a $4,500 bond for Smith, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.