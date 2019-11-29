Apartment building evacuated after early morning fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. - Authorities say an apartment building in Montgomery County was evacuated early Friday morning after fire tore through the building.
Firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. to the blaze on Lost Knife Circle in the Montgomery Village area.
Initial reports say the fire began on the third floor of the building and at least six people were being evaluated for injuries. One person reportedly suffered burns.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.