Annapolis police arrest suspect after Naval Academy candidate's mother struck, killed by stray bullet

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the murder of Michelle Cummings, the mother of a Naval Midshipman candidate who was killed by a stray bullet while dropping off her son at the Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Police made the announcement Wednesday and will hold a press conference this afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, when police were called to the scene in the unit block of West Street.

The Cummings family had only just arrived in Annapolis to celebrate the Naval Academy induction of their son. They were out celebrating when Michelle was killed.

Investigators say multiple shots had been fired on Pleasant Street around the time of Cummings' death.

Her son, Leonard Cummings III, who goes by 'Trey,' was set to be inducted into the Naval Academy on June 30 and was a prospect for the football team.

He did not attend the induction ceremony, instead going back to Houston, Texas with his father following the tragic event.

The United States Naval Academy and the Annapolis Police Foundation offered rewards in the case.