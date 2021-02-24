Anacostia Metro Station shooting suspect surveillance images released

article

D.C. police have released surveillance images that they say show a person suspected of shooting and seriously injuring a person at the Anacostia Metro Station on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man in serious condition after shooting at Anacostia Metro Station, police say

The suspect appears to be wearing a gray hoodie under a black jacket, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

The suspect allegedly shot the victim on the metro platform in broad daylight – around 1:35 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

When police arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast, they found the victim suffering from what they described as "life threatening injuries."

READ MORE: No plans for super vote centers east of the Anacostia River

Police say the suspect is wanted for charges including assault with intent to kill.

If you can help identify the suspect, or if you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.