AMC reopening next week with 15-cent tickets

AMC is reopening theaters across the country next week, including locations in Northern Virginia.

Theaters in Maryland and D.C. do not have an estimated reopening date yet.

Northern Virginia locations that are reopening include:

- AMC Courthouse Plaza 8 - Reopening 8/27

- AMC Hoffman Center 22 - Reopening 8/20

- AMC Loudoun Station 11 - Reopening 8/27

- AMC Potomac Mills 18 - Reopening 8/20

Advertisement

- AMC Shirlington 7 - Reopening 8/27

- AMC Tysons Corner 16 - Reopening 8/20

- AMC Worldgate 9 - Reopening 8/27

The popular theater chain – which has been shut down in states across the country due to COVID-19 concerns – is offering special incentive to customers: 15-cent tickets.

READ MORE: Coronavirus case totals and deaths in the DMV

AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. The chain touted the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

WEIGH IN: Do you feel comfortable going back inside movie theaters? VOTE NOW HERE.

READ MORE: Here's what DC, Maryland and Virginia school districts have planned for the fall

After several false starts due to a summer rise in coronavirus cases throughout much of the U.S., widespread moviegoing is currently set to resume in late August. Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21.

During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther," “Back to the Future” and “Grease." Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.

AMC confirmed that Disney's much-delayed “New Mutants” will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” to follow Sept. 3. Warner Bros. is planning to release “Tenet” a week earlier internationally, including in Canada. A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including “Unhinged," a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci's “Personal History of David Copperfield,” from Disney's Fox Searchlight.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

AMC said Thursday is expects about two thirds of its theaters will be open in time for “Tenet.” Several states, including California and New York, are yet to allow movie theaters to reopen.

AMC and other chains have said they will operate at reduced capacity to facilitate social distancing, along with increased theater cleaning and required mask wearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



