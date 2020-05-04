Amber Alert issued for Virginia child; police say she is believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

article

An Amber Alert has been issued after a 3-year-old was reportedly abducted from a home in Harrisonburg Monday morning.

The authorities in Virginia believe she is in “extreme danger.”

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the alert on behalf of Harrisonburg police.

They are looking for 3-year-old Brianna Reyes-Cardoza – a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 36 pounds.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a red, short sleeved shirt with a Minnie Mouse logo on the front and pink pants and pink sandals.

They say she was abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz – a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.

Reyes-Paz is 5-foot-6 and weights 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.

For further information contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 1-540-434-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.

