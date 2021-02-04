Amber Alert issued for missing 3-month-old child abducted in Virginia

article

The Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old child from Newport News who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Jiraiya Sage Cherry was last seen at around 9:05 a.m. at an address located on Preakness Drive on Thursday.

Jiraiya has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 10 pounds and was last seen wearing a red-and-white striped onesie with blue pants.

The child is believed to have been abducted by an unknown Black woman who is around 24 years old, according to police.

Police describe the woman as 5’5 or 5’6 with brown eyes and long, black hair extensions. She was last seen wearing a black face mask and a black jacket.

The woman may be driving a silver four dour sedan with Virginia tags.

If you have any information on this case, call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.