Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Miami boy with autism who was abducted Thursday, police say

State officials have issued a Florida Amber Alert for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley, believed to have been abducted by two suspects, according to Miami-Dade police.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ripley was kidnapped from a Home Depot near SW 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive in Miami around 9 p.m. Thursday. Miami-Dade police say he was wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs shoes.

According to WSVN, a store employee in the area said the abductors crashed into the mother’s car and took off with Ripley, who has autism and is non-verbal.

“I saw the police, so I tried to ask somebody, and they told me they kidnapped a kid,” he said. “They took objects from the mother, and it’s really impressive how you see these things happen in Miami because you don’t expect somebody to get kidnapped here in Miami, so it’s very frustrating to think that happens here.”

Officials say Ripley was abducted by two unknown black men who were driving a light blue four-door sedan. Police did not have a specific make or model of the vehicle.

They said one of the abductors may be wearing all black clothing and a black bandana as a face mask. The individual may have cornrows in his hair.

Police say Ripley weighs 120 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet, 11 inches tall. He has a scar in his left leg.

If you see them, do not approach them, police said. Instead, they ask that you contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or dial 911.