Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old boy in Anne Arundel County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a young boy last seen Thursday night in Anne Arundel County.

Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson

Authorities say 7-year-old Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was last seen with 30-year-old Tiffany Sharquita Johnson and two other unknown individuals around 11 p.m. on October 15.

The four were last seen in the Glen Burnie area in a dark-color, 4-door Chrysler 300 with large rims and Maryland registration.

Prophet is a black male, 4-feet-tall, 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing gray underwear and is without his medication. Tiffany is a 30-year-old black female.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.