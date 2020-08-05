AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old girl from Newport News in Virginia

article

The Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl from Newport News.

Police say Autumn Williams is believed to have been abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams. The 4-year-old was last seen near Ayrshire Way on Wednesday, August 5, at around 6 p.m.

Autumn is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3-foot-6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Police say Eliejah Williams is a Black man who is 6-feet tall and around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen driving a 2000 Silver Nissan Xterra with Virginia tags that read VGK-5046. Police say Autumn is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4100 or visit www.vaamberalert.com