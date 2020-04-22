Amber Alert issued for 3 missing Virginia children from Roanoke County

An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing Virginia children from Roanoke County.

Authorities say 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison and 21-month old Colin Allison were abducted on April 21 around 3:30 p.m.

The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison. He may be operating a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4 door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMV-8238. John Varion Allison may also be with his wife, Ruby Marie Allison.

Cameron is described by police as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Emma is described as a white female, also with brown hair and brown eyes. Colin is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. Authorities say John Varion Allison is a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 185 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say Ruby Marie Allison is a white female, 5-feet-3-inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798 or 540-777-8799.