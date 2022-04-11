Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy abducted in Carroll County

Maryland State Police issued an amber alert Monday afternoon for a missing 12-year-old Carroll County boy.

Authorities say the boy, Maxx Riley Geiger, is believed to be with his father Christopher Lewis Geiger.

The father and son may be in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland tags DV 15797.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Maxx was last seen on April 8, 2022, in Hampstead, Maryland when he was picked up from school, authorities say. He is believed to be in the Westminster area with his father. Maxx's mom filed the complaint today because he did not show up at school today.

Police tell FOX 5 this is a custody issue, and Maxx is not believed to be in danger.

Advertisement

Maxx is 5'3", 120lbs, with blonde hair, brown eyes. His father is 35-years-old with blonde hair, and green eyes.