Alexandria Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Police in the City of Alexandria are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Sean O’Neal was last seen Friday in the Holmes Run Parkway area.

Police say Sean is 5-foot-8 inches tall with a thin build and red hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon hat, grey sweatshirt, and blue shorts. He has an orthopedic boot on his left foot.

If you have information on Sean's whereabouts, contact police at 703-746-4444.