Alexandria High School sophomore stabbed by classmates

An Alexandria High School sophomore was reportedly stabbed by his classmates.

The family of Santos Cruz Granados says the attack happened yesterday.

Two students were allegedly bullying the victim — and after he reported it to the school — the suspects jumped him.

Santos Cruz Granados

Granados suffered a severe cut on his face in the attack.

"I feel like these kids are picking on the weak ones," said Jose Bryan Granados. "I feel like they are going after the new kids they are making extortions and that's not okay."

Santos Cruz and Jose Bryan Granados

Granados' family says the suspects were arrested, and they will press charges. However, police have not confirmed that information.

We reached out to Alexandria High School for a statement, but they declined, saying they do not comment on student matters.



