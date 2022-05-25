9-year-old girl undergoing surgery after being shot in Woodbridge; police searching for gunman

Police are still searching for the gunman who fired shots in Woodbridge on Tuesday, striking a 9-year-old girl who remains in the hospital.

The girl was playing outside with friends in a residential area when she was struck. A neighbor's security camera captured the shooting that happened around 6:35 p.m. along Gatehouse Terrace in Prince William County.

FOX 5 has been told the girl was flown to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing surgery after reportedly being shot in the stomach, causing the bullet to lodge in her spine. Her prognosis is unknown right now.

Prince William County Police say a group, possibly teenage males wearing dark clothing, were walking in the area when one of them fired several shots. They also say gunshots struck an occupied car driving in the area and the front door of a home.

This is the third shooting in Prince William County involving a child or with children present in the last three months.

While the gunman remains at large, police say the scene and area is secure and no longer active. Since there was an intended target that was not the girl, police say this is not a random shooting.