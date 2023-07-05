9 shot during Fourth of July celebration in DC

Authorities say nine people, including two juveniles, were shot and wounded early Wednesday during Fourth of July holiday celebrations in D.C.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 4700 block of Meade Street in the northeast shortly before 1 a.m.

According to Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons, police arrived and found multiple shooting victims, including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Parsons said several of the victims were taken to the hospital and others transported themselves. All appear to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Parsons, the shooting happened after a dark colored SUV was seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims who were outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday.

It was not immediately clear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle and no arrests have been made.

Parsons said the shooting appears to be targeted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

On Tuesday, police say two men were shot and killed in the District. One of the men died after being shot on North Capitol Street around 5:30 p.m. A second man was killed after a shooting on Livingston Road around 8:30 p.m.

Shooting investigations are also underway on Naylor Road, 13th Street, Neal Street. 7th Street and Mississippi Avenue.