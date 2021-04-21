89-year-old woman missing from Fairfax County

Authorities are searching for an elderly woman missing from Fairfax County.

Nancy Washington (Fairfax County Police)

Officers say 89-year-old Nancy Washington was last seen Tuesday at 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Old Keene Mill Road in the Springfield area.

Washington is 5-feet-tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt with red roses, a blue jean skirt, glasses, and a brown knit hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.