77-year-old man missing from Arlington home, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen in the 900 block of South Wakefield Street.
Jose Iraheta-Gonzalez is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hispanic male.
He was wearing a fedora and a white and blue sweater when he was last seen (see picture).
They say Iraheta-Gonzalez recently moved from Alexandria to Arlington and he has a history of wandering from home.
Previously, he has been found along with Columbia Pike corridor.
If you see Iraheta-Gonzalez, call (703) 558-2222.