71-year-old woman murdered in Maryland; cops say suspect may have stolen car

Maryland State Police are looking for a suspect who they say murdered a 71-year-old Calvert County woman – and may have also stolen her vehicle.

Investigators found the body of Rose Long at her home on Stafford Road in Prince Frederick Monday morning.

State Police responded to the home around 10:30 a.m. after a relative had gone to visit the victim.

They say the home was in “disarray” and there was evidence of an assault when troopers arrived.

According to the investigators, the victim was “killed in her home sometime within the past two days.”

They say she lived alone, and that her vehicle – a maroon 2000 Toyota Camry with a Maryland registration reading AKE947 – was missing.

If you see a vehicle matching that description, call the authorities immediately.

If you have any information that may help investigators, call (410) 535-1400.

