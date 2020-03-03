7 dead in Tennessee from tornadoes that shred more than 40 buildings as severe weather strikes Nashville area

A powerful storm system produced at least two tornadoes that struck central Tennessee early on Tuesday morning, including one that caused significant damage near downtown Nashville that left several people dead.

The tornado near downtow Nashville reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, located about 10 miles east of the city.

“Our community has been impacted significantly," the Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted early Tuesday. Multiple homes were damaged and multiple injuries were reported, the department said. ”We continue to search for injured. Stay home if you can."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

General view of a mural on heavily damaged The Basement East in the East Nashville neighborhood on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through Nashville just after midnight leaving a wake of damage in its path including two people Expand

Police officers and fire crews were responding to about 40 building collapses around the city, Metro Nashville police said.

Residents captured striking images of lightning strikes that turned the sky into purple and pink colors as the first tornado started barreling through the city around 1 a.m. It left a trail of damage along its path towards the city's eastern section.

"Overall, it's a pretty messy looking night for all of Middle Tennessee," said Brittney Whitehead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. Residents were advised to take cover in some areas.

Advertisement

Emergency crews are assessing the damage of the tornadoes that started to touch down around 12:39 a.m.

After the first tornado, two warnings were issued a short time later in Putnam County, east of Nashville, which the NWS confirmed.

"We are responding to reports of [approximately] 40 structure collapses around Nashville," the Nashville Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

Day shift officers from four of the city's eight precincts are being called in to help the overnight staff. Police who specialize in Urban Search and Rescue will also be assisting.

Homes and cars were damaged and streets were covered with half-fallen trees and other debris, according to the paper. Some structures were reduced to rubble and left unrecognizable.

Photos also showed dozens of people carrying their belongings in the street after the storm hit.

The Basement East, a live music venue, reportedly "sustained significant damage," but all staff working inside are OK, the venue's Twitter account said.

"At this time we have multiple power lines in both directions on Centennial Boulevard, which is causing the roads to be blocked," said Lt. John Wheeler, with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Information on the damage to polling stations is being collected as they open for Super Tuesday, Jeff Roberts of the Elections Commission said in a statement. Any voter whose precinct is impacted by the tornadoes can vote at the Election Commission Offices. Polls start opening around 7 a.m. and vary by county.

A reported gas leak also forced an evacuation of the IMT building in the Germantown community, according to WSMV-TV.

The NSW had declared the storm "a severe threat" yesterday morning, adding "a tornado can't be ruled out."

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com