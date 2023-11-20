6 juveniles transported with life threatening injuries, 1 arrested after crash in Fairfax County

Authorities say six juveniles were hospitalized with injuries considered life threatening, and one was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Pioneer Lane in Merrifield.

Detectives say a seventh juvenile has been arrested.

Roads in the area are closed and delays are possible. Authorities advise avoiding the area at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.