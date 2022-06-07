6 injured after two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Police officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving pedestrians that has sent six people to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax. Three people have life-threatening injuries and three others have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.