6 injured after two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving pedestrians that has sent six people to the hospital with injuries.
The crash happened at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax. Three people have life-threatening injuries and three others have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.