52 children in NYC diagnosed with mystery illness, 10 more under evaluation

At least 52 children in New York City have been diagnosed with a mystery illness that could be connected to COVID-19 and 10 more cases are under evaluation, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Twenty-five of the children tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 others had antibodies.

The update came during a news briefing Tuesday on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic and a day after de Blasio announced that there were 38 confirmed cases of the Kawasaki-like illness.

The new medical condition has been dubbed 'pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome' and has affected more than 100 children across the state. Three children have died in the state. One of them was in New York City.

"This was not something the healthcare community saw on their radar and suddenly we are seeing something very troubling," said de Blasio.

Symptoms include persistent fever, rash, red, bright lips, swollen hands, feet, and abdominal pain.

"We are still learning. We are taking this very seriously. Children need to be evaluated for in-patient treatments," said Dr. Oxiris Barbot, NYC Health Commissioner.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he directed hospitals statewide to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children experiencing these symptoms.

"Initially we thought COVID-19 didn't affect children, and now we're dealing with a disturbing issue where we have about 100 cases of an inflammatory disease in children that seems to be created by the virus," Cuomo said in a statement. "New York is leading the investigation of this situation and we are advising all hospitals and medical providers to prioritize diagnostic testing for any children that are displaying symptoms of this illness."

Reports about these new pediatric COVID-19-associated cases are very preliminary. Medical professionals have said that the children with severe COVID-19-associated shock are outside the typical age range for Kawasaki disease, which primarily targets children under 7.

At least 3,000 U.S. children are diagnosed with Kawasaki disease each year.

"If your child seems off, if your child has one of these symptoms, call your doctor," said de Blasio.

Children elsewhere in the U.S. have also been hospitalized with the condition, which was also seen in Europe.

With the Associated Press