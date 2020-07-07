5 teens shot in Fairfax County, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say five teens were shot early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section of the county.
Investigators believe the shooting happened after a dispute inside an apartment building. All five victims, ranging in age from 14 to 18, were transported with non-life threatening, officers say.
Police are still looking for the suspected shooter. No motives have been identified at this time.