5 teens shot in Fairfax County, police say

Authorities say five teens were shot early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section of the county.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a dispute inside an apartment building. All five victims, ranging in age from 14 to 18, were transported with non-life threatening, officers say.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter. No motives have been identified at this time.