5 teens shot after senior skip day event in Greenbelt

Five young adults were shot in the area of Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt, Maryland Friday after hundreds of teens gathered earlier in the afternoon for a senior skip day water gun fight.

Police responded to the area of 6925 Hanover Parkway. According to police, five young adults were shot, all boys, following the gathering of young adults for senior skip day.

According to police, 500 to 600 seniors gathered for a large water gun fight in Bowie. Bowie police arrived on the scene and dispersed the large group. Police say they reconvened at Schrom Hills Park, prompting more officers to the scene.

Police say shots were fired before 3 p.m., leaving five boys suffering from gunshot injuries. Three eighteen-year-olds and two minors were shot, according to police. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

