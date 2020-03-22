4th DC firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

article

A fourth D.C. firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus following a massive quarantine across the department.

The firefighter, who officials did not identify, works at Engine Co. 3 in Northwest.

Officials say she worked with the first D.C. firefighter to test positive, and has been under quarantine since Monday.

Dozens of D.C. firefighters are in quarantine after the first positive test within the department's ranks this week.

