40-year-old charged after shooting at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station injures woman

Shots were fired inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station Tuesday afternoon, and authorities say one woman is injured.

Metro Transit police said they responded to a report of a shooting on the upper level of the green and yellow line platform just after 4 p.m.

When medics arrived, police say the victim declined to be taken to the hospital for treatment. At this time, police are unsure whether the woman was grazed by the gunshot or suffered the injury in another manner.

An investigation determined that the shooting occurred after an altercation between the suspect – who police have identified as 40-year-old Demarvzia Carson – and another individual. Police believe the woman who was injured appears to have just been a bystander.

Metro Transit officers who were at the station arrested the suspect with assistance from a D.C. police officer who was also on the scene. Carson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Due to the police investigation, Metro officials said trains on the orange, silver, blue, yellow and green lines are bypassing L'Enfant Plaza station. Commuters were directed to Metrobuses operating from Archives to L’Enfant Plaza.

Normal service has resumed at the station, according to Metro.